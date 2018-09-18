Kanpur man approaches police over wife's homosexual ties with his cousin 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a bizarre incident, a man approached the police authorities in Kanpur with a complaint against his wife alleging that she was ignoring him as she had entered in a homosexual relationship with one of his cousins who is also a neighbour. The couple were married just five months back.

According to the police sources, the girl hails from Fatehpur district while her partner live near the complainant's house under Kotwali police of the Kanpur city. In his complaint, the man has charged his wife with having developed physical intimacy with his cousin just after their marriage and started ignoring him.

"My ties with my wife have been ruined since she is in a lesbian relationship with my cousin. She has started staying with her in the absence of her husband drawing the annoyance of my family and the local residents. The neighbours and other members of my locality are calling for our social boycott due to this illicit relationship," the man said in his complaint.

On the contrary, emboldened by the recent SC decision decriminalizing some portions of Section 377 pertaining to homosexuality, both the women had started profess their love openly, added the man.

On Saturday, when the man and his family caught the women together in their house, they objected to it but they allegedly refused to budge and even threatened to commit suicide.

The complainant's parents said: "We had no idea that the two were up to other things than being just good friends. Despite knowing all her designs, my son offered her to live with him as his wife but she refused and tortured him psychologically," said the man's mother.

She added that her daughter-in-law even asked her son to marry some other woman and leave her alone with his cousin.

"The situation went out of control when she threatened to end her life along with her partner (sister-in-law) and charged my son with abetting her suicide in a note," said the man's mother with a request not to reveal her identity.

Meanwhile, Kanpur SP Pradyumna Singh confirmed to have received a complaint and the matter was being probed by the Kotwali poilce.

"We will seek a legal opinion in view of the recent SC decision to decriminalize homosexuality before reaching any conclusion. Investigations are still continuing in this regard," he added.