Missing BSF jawan found dead along Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir

It is suspected that the jawan had died in attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT). 

Published: 18th September 2018 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of BSF personnel patrolling near the International Border. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

JAMMU: The border guards on Tuesday evening recovering body of a BSF man, who had gone missing after being hit by Pakistani troops fire in Ramgarh sector in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A BSF spokesman in Jammu said at around 10.40 am, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked in Ramgarh sector of Samba sector. He said a BSF party, which was on domination patrolling ahead of border fence, was fired upon by the Pakistani troops. The BSF men, he said, immediately took position and retaliated.

"A BSF jawan was hit by firing from Pakistani troops. The area on Pakistani side has a protective bundh close to International Border," he said.

The BSF spokesman said this side of IB is undulated, marshy and having thick sarkanda (wild grass) growth.

"It made the immediate locating of the injured jawan difficult," he said. He said the situation was brought under control by BSF and ultimately body of the BSF jawan was recovered late evening. Sources identified the deceased jawan Hawaldar Narinder Singh of 176 bn. It is suspected that the jawan had died in attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT). 

Repeated attempts to reach out to Inspector General BSF, Jammu Raw Avtar could not succeed as he did not answer the phone calls.However, BSF spokesman said further action on clearing the area of any likely IED, booby trap, etc, are being taken by BSF men.

The killing of the BSF jawan has taken place a day after Union Home Minister launched smart fencing project along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu.

TAGS
BSF missing jawan BSF jawan killed Line of Control Samba district Jammu and Kashmir Ramgarh sector Pakistani troops

