People deserve to know what happened to Netaji: Mamata Banarjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said people deserve to know exactly what happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after the Taihoku air crash in 1945.

"On this day in 2015, our government declassified the #NetajiFiles. What happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after the air crash at Taihoku? People deserve to know the truth," Banerjee tweeted.

The Mamata Banerjee government had put 64 files on Netaji that were with the state Home Department in the public domain on September 18, 2015.

However, researcher and author Anuj Dhar had earlier claimed the existence of more such files with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

A section of Bose's family, as also some researchers, believe that Netaji died in the plane crash at Taihoku airport in Taipei.

However, other sections of the family, as also a large number of researchers and admirers of the revolutionary have rejected the air crash theory.