Home Nation

Poor adherence of Act resulting in Manual Scavengers' deaths: NGOs

While six deaths were reported in Delhi over the past week, there were reports of five people dying of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tanks in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Published: 18th September 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Manual Scavengers

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The poor implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, which outlaws hazardous cleaning of sewer or septic tanks, is the cause for the government’s inability to stop deaths of sanitation workers, NGOs said.

While six deaths were reported in Delhi over the past week, there were reports of five people dying of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tanks in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

The deaths show how municipal corporations and private agencies continue to flout rules, said the NGOs.

Sewer and septic tank cleaners have not been included in the ongoing manual scavenging survey.

The Centre plans to start its second round of survey in which it will include over 150 districts across 18 states. 

However, sewer and septic tank cleaners are not a part of the identification and rehabilitation process.   

“The biggest lacuna is there is no implementation of the 2013 Act prohibiting manual scavenging across India. The government is not sensitively thinking about the issue to come up with preventive measures. The attitude is to provide the compensation money once workers die. There is no accountability of the deaths.,” said Ashif Shaikh, convener, Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo