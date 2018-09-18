Home Nation

This festive season Uber launches Gift Cards in India

The Uber Gift Card is a unique initiative, reiterating Uber's commitment to India, perfectly timed for the upcoming festive season.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

The Uber Gift Card is a unique initiative, reiterating Uber's commitment to India, perfectly timed for the upcoming festive season.

By UNI

KOLKATA: Uber recently launched a first-of-its-kind Gift Card, redeemable across Uber and Uber Eats, and available on Paytm and other online platforms.

The Uber Gift Card is a unique initiative, reiterating Uber's commitment to India, perfectly timed for the upcoming festive season.

Uber has enlisted Qwikcilver as the official issuer for Gift cards.

Uber users can now gift their friends and families the joy of getting a ride or enjoying a delicious meal, anytime, anywhere, at the tap of a button.

This also makes for an innovative corporate gifting option, with companies choosing the Uber Gift Card as a unique employee gifting option, or corporate rewards and recognition program.

The Uber Gift Card is now easily available on leading e-commerce platforms like Paytm.

"At Uber we are continuously innovating to make the experience of our users enjoyable and convenient. The upcoming festive season gives us the perfect opportunity to launch the Uber Gift Card, a first-of-its-kind initiative combining fantastic offers across food and transportation at the tap of a button. Paytm has been a long-standing partner in bringing technology-enabled convenience to the Indian consumer, and we're proud to take this partnership a step further with our first Uber Gift Card offering in India," said Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, India and Emerging Markets, Uber.

Kiran Vasireddy, COO - Paytm said, "Uber is preferred by millions of Indians for their daily commute, and our long-standing partnership has allowed us to enable seamless payments for their commuters.

We are excited to launch the Uber Gift Card on Paytm, a unique gifting solution for food and transportation that will allow friends and family to bring joy to their loved ones during the upcoming festive season.

Kumar Sudarsan, CEO & Director, Qwikcilver said "We are extremely thrilled to partner with Uber as we together aim to enable millions of Indian to experience the joy of hassle-free commuting to their preferred destination.

Qwikcilver has pioneered the Gift Card category in India and working to innovatively scale the adoption across consumer segments.

As the issuer of the Uber Gift Card, we do believe that this Qwikcilver partnership with Uber can be a game changer for the consumer adoption of Gift Cards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uber Uber Eats Uber gift cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju