Three persons detained in Jammu, over Rs 9 lack seized

By PTI

JAMMU: Three persons were detained here and handed over to Income Tax (I-T) officials after Rs 9.48 lakh was seized from them, police said Tuesday.

Basharat and Abdul of Srinagar, and Rehmatullah of Banihal were handed over to I-T officials for further action, a police spokesman said.

"Following the seizure of the money and sustained questioning of the persons, the matter was taken up with higher ups," he said "As the matter pertained to the Income Tax Department, they along with the money were handed over to I-T department for further action," the spokesman said.

He said a police team stopped a private car coming from Srinagar towards Jammu on Monday evening at a check point at Manwal near Jjajjar Kotli.

During frisking, the team seized Rs 7 lakh from Basharat and Rs 2. 48 lakh from Abdul, the spokesman said.