Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 student shot at by classmates in Muzaffarnagar, one apprehended

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A Class 11 student was shot at alleged by two of his schoolmates, one of whom was apprehended, here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday evening at Sikanderpur village. Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said the injured, Aditey Kumar, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

One of the two students, who alleged shot at him, was apprehended, he said, adding that the matter is being investigated. In another case, police have arrested Rahul Kamboj in connection with the attack on an accountant here.

On Sunday, Aman Bansal, an accountant working for a local industrialist, was shot at when he was returning home from an event. Kamboj was arrested after an encounter in which he suffered bullet injuries.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said.