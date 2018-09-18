Uttarakhand shocker: Class 10 student allegedly gang-raped in Dehradun school

By Online Desk

A class 10 student of a Dehradun school was allegedly gang-raped in school premises last month.

The accused, which include five staff members and four students have all been arrested.

Uttarakhand ADG Law & Order said, "It's a month-old incident and has come to light only now. The school had tried to hide the matter."

He added that action will be taken against the accused.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)