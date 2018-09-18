West Bengal government makes Bengali movies mandatory at every theatre, multiplex

By Express News Service

The West Bengal government has made screening of Bengali movies churned out by the Bengali film industry mandatory at every theatre and multiplex in the state during the prime show time of 12 noon to 9 pm for at least 120 days a year.

A notification issued by the principal secretary to the West Bengal government, Vivek Kumar, read: "In every cinema hall, and in at least one screen of every multiplex situated in this state, 120 prime time shows/screenings of Bengali films shall mandatorily be held throughout the year - with at least one show per day for minimum of 120 days in aggregate during the year."

The notification added that the move was taken in order to encourage the Bengali film industry.

According to the notification, the move is in exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (3) of Section 5 of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954 and is applicable to all licensees of the except those in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) areas.

The notification stated that necessary amendments would be made to the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibition) Rules, 1956.

The Maharashtra government had, in April 2015, issued a circular making screening of Marathi movies mandatory from 6 am to 9 pm in all theatres and multiplexes in the state, but after facing a backlash over 'imposition of regional movies' in 'Bollywood's home', it relaxed the timings to 12 noon to 9 pm and 124 days every year.