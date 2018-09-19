Home Nation

Activists, politicians on hit list of Nallasopara explosives case accused to get police security

The Maharashtra ATS has arrested at least 10 people since August 10 from various parts of the state and seized huge cache of explosives and arms from the accused.

Published: 19th September 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra police Tuesday said it has given instructions to its unit commanders to assess the threat perception and provide necessary security to the activists and politicians on the hit list of the accused arrested in the Nallasopara explosives seizure case.

"We have issued instructions to the police commissioner offices and police superintendent offices to assess the threat perception and provide security to these activists and political leaders," a senior police official said.

The unit commanders will analyse the threat perception and accordingly provide security to these people, he said.

The Maharashtra ATS, which is probing the Nallasopara explosives seizure case, had told the sessions court that one of the arrested accused, Avinash Pawar, had carried out reconnaissance of several people, including Mukta Dabholkar, daughter of slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, social activist Shyam Manav and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad.

The accused had also monitored their day-to-day activities, the police had said.

The Maharashtra ATS has arrested at least 10 people since August 10 from various parts of the state and seized huge cache of explosives and arms from the accused.

Some of the accused were allegedly linked to radical Hindu groups, the ATS had said.

Among other things, they were planning to target a western music festival in Pune, it had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nallasopara explosives case Avinash Pawar Narendra Dabholkar Shyam Manav Jitendra Awhad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju