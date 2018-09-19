Home Nation

Gujarat Assembly increases MLAs' salary by at least Rs 45,000

The new remuneration structure will put an extra burden of Rs 10 crore annually on the state treasury.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat Assembly passed a bill on Wednesday by which the salaries of the MLAs, ministers, speaker, deputy speaker and leader of the opposition will go up by at least Rs 45,000 a month.

Accordingly, the monthly salary of the MLAs will be hiked to Rs 1.16 lakh as against the existing Rs 70,727, a rise of about 64 per cent, while those of the ministers, Assembly speaker, deputy speaker and leader of the opposition will go up to Rs 1.32 lakh from Rs 86,000, an increase of about 54 per cent.

The revised salaries will come into effect retrospectively from February 2017, with a disbursal of Rs 6 crore in arrears.

The new remuneration structure will put an extra burden of Rs 10 crore annually on the state treasury.

The Salaries and Allowances of Members, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Ministers and Leader of Opposition Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018 was introduced in the House by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Pradipsinh Jadeja and passed unanimously.

After tabling the bill in the House, Jadeja said the salary of the MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly was not revised since 2005, even as the remuneration of their counterparts in other states was comparatively much higher.

The salaries of the lawmakers in states like Uttarakhand, Telangana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are Rs 2. 91 lakh, Rs 2.50 lakh, Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 2.13 lakh respectively, while in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, their salaries are over Rs 1 lakh, he added.

The previous pay structure took the basic salary of an undersecretary as the criterion to determine the remuneration of the MLAs and office-bearers.

The new bill will take the basic salary of the deputy secretary as the criterion, Jadeja said. Citing an example, he said in Maharashtra, the basic pay of the principal secretary was taken into account while determining the legislators' salary.

Congress MLA Niranjan Patel supported the bill, saying costs had increased. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel supported the bill from the government's side.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat Assembly Gujarat MLA salary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju