Home Nation

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde wants to take action against senior Maharashtra cop

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde has sought sanction to prosecute Maharashtra’s Additional Director General of Police Parambir Singh for criminal defamation.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Anand_Teltumbde

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde has sought sanction to prosecute Maharashtra’s Additional Director General of Police Parambir Singh for criminal defamation.

Teltumbde’ residence in the campus of Goa Institute of Management, where he is currently working as Senior Professor and Chair, Big Data Analytics, was raided by a Pune Police team on August 28 along with that of six other activists from five states.

At a Press conference on August 31, Singh had read out a letter allegedly written to Teltumbde by a member of the CPI (Maoist) while connecting him to the banned organisation.

Teltumbde has, in the letter addressed to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sunil Porwal, sought the sanction to prosecute Singh.

He stated that all the allegations levelled at him during the Press conference were false and contended that it has damaged his long-standing hard-earned reputation as a management expert and hence demanded sanction to prosecute Singh.

However, it couldn’t be confirmed whether the state administration had received his letter and what action it planned.

In his letter, Teltumbde said his reputation was irreparably damaged due to which he suffered professionally. 

“Since the injury has been a direct result of Parambir Singh’s malafide and motivated actions, and since he publicised falsehoods knowing them to be untrue, I am desirous of filing a criminal defamation proceeding against him. Accordingly, I request you to grant sanction against him under CrPC,” he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anand Teltumbde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju