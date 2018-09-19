Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde wants to take action against senior Maharashtra cop

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde has sought sanction to prosecute Maharashtra’s Additional Director General of Police Parambir Singh for criminal defamation.

Teltumbde’ residence in the campus of Goa Institute of Management, where he is currently working as Senior Professor and Chair, Big Data Analytics, was raided by a Pune Police team on August 28 along with that of six other activists from five states.

At a Press conference on August 31, Singh had read out a letter allegedly written to Teltumbde by a member of the CPI (Maoist) while connecting him to the banned organisation.

Teltumbde has, in the letter addressed to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sunil Porwal, sought the sanction to prosecute Singh.

He stated that all the allegations levelled at him during the Press conference were false and contended that it has damaged his long-standing hard-earned reputation as a management expert and hence demanded sanction to prosecute Singh.

However, it couldn’t be confirmed whether the state administration had received his letter and what action it planned.

In his letter, Teltumbde said his reputation was irreparably damaged due to which he suffered professionally.

“Since the injury has been a direct result of Parambir Singh’s malafide and motivated actions, and since he publicised falsehoods knowing them to be untrue, I am desirous of filing a criminal defamation proceeding against him. Accordingly, I request you to grant sanction against him under CrPC,” he asserted.