Home Nation

Jaihind couldn't articulate views properly: AAP

Jaihing provoked a controversy over the alleged gang rape of the 19-year-old woman in the state, saying 'he will give Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader who gets sexually assaulted by 10 people.'

Published: 19th September 2018 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP Tuesday said its Haryana unit chief Naveen Jaihind could not articulate his views properly while condemning the BJP government in Haryana for allegedly trying to bury the Rewari gang rape case.

Jaihind, the husband of Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, Tuesday provoked a controversy over the alleged gang rape of the 19-year-old woman in the state, saying "he will give Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader who gets sexually assaulted by 10 people".

He made the remarks in Rohtak while condemning the BJP government in Haryana for giving only Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the Rewari gang rape victim.

"The government thinks it can bury the issue by offering a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim but it will not happen. Jaihind was trying to raise this issue only. Maybe the way he articulated it was not proper,"senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena told reporters.

When contacted, Jaihind said that he stands by his comments.

"I stand by what I have said. You cannot disrespect any woman in society. The victim or her family are not asking for money, all they want is justice," he said over the phone.

The 19-year-old woman, a Class 12 topper from Rewari, was abducted from a bus stop in Mahendragarh district Wednesday.

She was allegedly drugged and gang raped in an agricultural field, police had said. Police have arrested three persons, including one of the prime accused, in connection with the incident. Two key accused are on the run.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rewari gang rape Naveen Jaihind Gang rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju