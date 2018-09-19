Home Nation

Missing BSF jawan's body found mutilated by Pakistan BAT team

Sources said jawan's throat has been slit and his right eye gouged out

BSF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir (File photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In what could be termed as a major provocation by Pakistani troops, a BSF jawan body's was mutilated with his throat slit and one eye gouged out by Pakistani's notorious Border Action Team (BAT) in Ramgarh sector of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir .

Sources said BSF Head Constable Narender Kumar of Sonepat, Haryana was part of the BSF team of 176 bn that was conducting patrolling along thick sarkanda (wild grass) growth are along the International Border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Samba district yesterday morning.

They said at around 10.45 am yesterday, the Pakistani BAT team comprising Pakistani army commandos and heavily trained militants ambushed one of the jawan of the party (Narender) ahead of the border fence by taking advantage of wild grass growth.

According to sources, BAT team fired about a dozen bullets and the jawan was hit by the bullet and immediately went missing.

"There was no trace of him for the whole day despite the rescue operation launched by BSF men. The BSF men tried to contact Pakistan Rangers for a flag meeting on the issue but there was no response from the other side," they said.

The body of the missing jawan was recovered late in the evening and now it has emerged that the body was mutilated by the BAT team. Sources said jawan's throat has been slit and his right eye gouged out by the BAT team.

"There is also a big wound on one of his arm. There are also multiple knife wounds in his body," they said. According to sources, there are three bullet marks on jawan's body. They said the jawan's weapon is also missing. Instead of conducting the post-mortem in a hospital, the BSF doctors conducted it at one of their post named Kandra post in Samba district.

Top BSF officials are tight-lipped about the incident and not entertaining phone calls from media.The security officials, however, said the jawan has been killed very brutally by BAT team and termed the incident as very provocative act.

"The strategy is being mulled how to hit back the Pakistani forces," they said. Kumar, who was born on June 2, 1968, had joined BSF on March 25, 1991. He is survived by wife Santosh Devi and two sons.

Meanwhile, the BSF and Army has declared high alert along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region of the State and asked troops to remain on high alert.

Sources said the border residents have also been told to remain alert and be prepared to move to safer places in case of cross-border firing and mortar shelling. The mutilation of BSF jawan's body took place a day after Union Home Minister launched smart fencing project known as comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu

