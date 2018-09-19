Home Nation

Not a candidate for Chief Minister's post in Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Digvijay Singh

The assertion by the 71-year-old former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, came in the wake of a campaign on Twitter.

19th September 2018

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Congress leader Digvijay Singh said on Tuesday that he was not a candidate for the chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due by the end of this year.

The campaign, "Digvijay4CM", demanding to project Singh as the Congress' chief ministerial candidate was launched late Monday evening.

It is, however, not clear who launched the campaign.

Responding to the campaign, Singh tweeted, "Whoever has started Digvijay4CM is not my well wisher.

I have been CM MP for a decade and there is no question of my going back on my statement that I AM NOT A CM CANDIDATE. I am not someone who would say something and do something else (sic)."

Singh, who was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for 10 years (1993-2003), had made it clear on several occasions that he was not eyeing the post if the Congress wins the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Congress, which is out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, has not formally announced its chief ministerial candidate.

However, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party's Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia are widely seen as strong contenders for the top post in the state if the party is voted to power.

