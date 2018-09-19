RSS not against inter-caste marriage: Mohan Bhagwat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday said the Hinduvta outfit was not against inter-caste marriage and it was an issue of compatibility between a man and woman.

Answering wide-ranging questions on issues like inter-caste marriages, education as well as the caste system, Bhagwat also said if there is a census on inter-caste marriages, the maximum cases will be those from the Sangh.

READ| Not Hindutva if Muslims are not accepted: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

On the last day of the three-day mega outreach conclave by the Hindutva outfit, the RSS chief also said India needs a new education policy.