RSS not against inter-caste marriage: Mohan Bhagwat

On the last day of the three-day mega outreach conclave by the Hindutva outfit, the RSS chief also said India needs a new education policy.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at the event titled 'Future of Bharat An RSS perspective' in New DelhI. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday said the Hinduvta outfit was not against inter-caste marriage and it was an issue of compatibility between a man and woman.

Answering wide-ranging questions on issues like inter-caste marriages, education as well as the caste system, Bhagwat also said if there is a census on inter-caste marriages, the maximum cases will be those from the Sangh.

On the last day of the three-day mega outreach conclave by the Hindutva outfit, the RSS chief also said India needs a new education policy.

