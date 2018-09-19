Home Nation

Shiv Sena stage anti-Pakistan protest in Jammu against brutal killing of BSF jawan 

The protestors also burned the Pakistani flag and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Shiv Sena burning a Pakistani flag in Jammu. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Members of Shiva Sena Dogra Front staged a protest here Wednesday against the gruesome killing of a BSF jawan along the International Border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Ashok Gupta, the protesters took to streets at the Rani Park area in the heart of the city, set ablaze a Pakistani flag and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans to denounce the brutal killing of the jawan by the Pakistan Rangers.

The body of Head Constable Narender Kumar with bullet injuries and the throat slit was found hours after Pakistani troops targeted a BSF party that had gone ahead of the border fence to cut the tall "sarkanda" (elephant grass) in Ramgarh sector on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju