Sushma Swaraj assured of writing to Pakistan on Kartarpur Sahib, claims Navjot Sidhu; faces fresh flak

The Akali Dal accused Sidhu of 'doing drama' over the shrine, and branded him a 'traitor' for hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during his Islamabad visit last month.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu drew fresh flak Tuesday on his Islamabad visit and remarks on Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara corridor, even as he claimed that India was ready to write to Pakistan seeking access for pilgrims to the Sikh shrine across the border.

The Akali Dal accused him of 'doing drama' over the shrine, and branded him a 'traitor' for hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during his Islamabad visit last month to attend the swearing-in of Imran Khan as prime minister.

Sidhu claimed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj gave him an assurance on a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib, just four kilometres from the Indian border, when they met on Monday.

"She heard me and told me that a draft is being prepared and she will write a letter to Pakistan government," he claimed.

He dismissed Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's claim that he was reprimanded by Swaraj for meddling in what should be discussed between the two governments.

When asked about it, he said, "I have nothing to say. It is not a personal matter. They can abuse me as much as they want. Politics and religion should be separate," he told reporters in Chandigarh.

On his return from Islamabad, Sidhu had said he hugged the Pakistani general as he was overwhelmed when told that Islamabad was considering allowing access to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara.

Sidhu said during the 15-minute meeting with Swaraj he explained to her the necessity of a corridor to the shrine in Pakistan.

"It is the responsibility of the Indian government to send a formal request for the opening of the corridor keeping in mind the sentiments of over 10 crore Sikhs, the Punjabi and the Sindhi communities," he said.

Sidhu has claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has already held a meeting with all stakeholders on this issue.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday said Navjot Singh Sidhu's gesture of hugging the Pakistan army chief was demoralising for soldiers in India.

"I wish Sidhu had avoided it," she said at an interaction with journalists in Delhi.

Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said Sidhu just wants to remain in the limelight.

"He was reprimanded by the Union external affairs minister on this issue. I think he should understand that politics is not a laughter channel," Badal said about the former cricketer who has also been a television personality.

"He embraced their Army chief who orders killing of our soldiers at the border. There cannot be a bigger traitor than Sidhu," Badal told reporters in Chandigarh.

"I feel Sidhu has relations with the ISI (Pakistan's spy agency). His call details should be investigated by the intelligence agencies as he is in constant touch with Pakistanis," the Akali leaders said.

In Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra too condemned Sidhu's conduct in Islamabad.

He accused Sidhu of meeting Swaraj deceptively, saying she had given an appointment to former Union minister M S Gill with whom Sidhu tagged along.

