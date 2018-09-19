Home Nation

'Swacch Bharat' hollow slogan as PM 'blind' to plight of manual scavengers: Rahul

Anil, a sanitation worker suffocated to death after allegedly falling in the sewer of a building which he had entered to clean in Dwarka's Dabri area last week.

Published: 19th September 2018 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Manual Scavengers

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming 'Swacch Bharat' a "hollow slogan" Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "blind" to the plight of manual scavengers.

Gandhi made the remark over the death of a sanitation worker in Delhi due to suffocation after falling in a sewer.

Anil, a sanitation worker suffocated to death after allegedly falling in the sewer of a building which he had entered to clean in Dwarka's Dabri area last week.

The incident had come a week after five people died due to asphyxiation when they entered a sewage treatment plant in Moti Nagar area here.

"Anil's tragic death in the sewers of Delhi & photographs of his grieving son have made headlines worldwide.

Our PM's "Swacch Bharat" is a hollow slogan, when he's blind to the plight of thousands of manual scavengers forced to excavate toilets & sewer lines in inhuman conditions (sic)," Gandhi tweeted.

Congress' Scheduled Caste department Chairperson Nitin Raut expressed his condolences over the death of the sewerage cleaning workers and said the UPA government had passed the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Bill 2012, but the NDA dispensation "failed" to implement it.

In a statement, he said this was not the only incident as in the past too such incidents have been reported across states where workers lost their life due to the "government's lack of support" towards their safety and welfare.

Raut demanded a government job and Rs 50 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased and Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for people who suffer injuries in such incidents.

Urging the government to take care of education, health expenses of all sewer workers and ensure their mandatory health check up and insurance cover, he also called for a disaster cell for immediate response to any such incidents.

Raut said if these demands were not considered, the AICC's SC cell will raise these issues with the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Narendra Modi Swacch Bharat Manual scavengers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju