Two dead, 48 injured as bus turns turtle in Himachal

By PTI

SHIMLA: At least two persons died and 48 others were injured as a bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened after the private bus hit a crash barrier that prevented it from falling into a gorge at Luna vilage in Bharmour -- around 420 km from Shimla.

The bus, carrying as many as 50 people, was on its way to Chhatrari village from Palampur hill station, said Superintendent of Police Monika Bhutungru.

Two persons lost their lives and around 48 others were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Kaushalya (50) and Makholi (65), and the injured have been hospitalised, the SP added.