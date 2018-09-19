Home Nation

Unable to meet PM Modi, woman demanding separate Purvanchal state torches bus in Varanasi

An eyewitness said she sprinkled petrol on the bus and set it afire. The Volvo bus was gutted. It took firemen more than an hour to douse the flames.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters douse a fire at a roadways bus that was allegedly torched by a woman protester during a protest for the separate state of 'Purvanchal' in Varanasi . (PTI)

By IANS

VARANASI: A woman, upset at not being able to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit here, torched a bus carrying passengers to Lucknow on Wednesday, police said.

However, before the fire could spread, the passengers of the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) luxury bus got out safely.

The woman, identified as Vandana Raghuvanshi, was arrested. She has been demanding the carving out of a separate Purvanchal state from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred at the Cantonment bus station here early in the day.

An eyewitness said she sprinkled petrol on the bus and set it afire. The Volvo bus was gutted. It took firemen more than an hour to douse the flames.

Raghuvanshi was on an indefinite fast to press for her demand since August 15. When her condition worsened she was force-fed on August 29, Varanasi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh told IANS.

Modi was in his parliamentary constituency on Monday and Tuesday as he celebrated his 68th birthday on September 17 and launched many projects the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP woman torches bus Vandana Raghuvanshi Poorvanchal state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju