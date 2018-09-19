Uttar Pradesh government unveils austerity measures to curtail expenditure, keep fiscal deficit under control

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a bid to replenish its coffers, the Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to cut down on state expenditure in the current fiscal to keep financial deficit under control.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday unveiled a slew of austerity measures putting a freeze on fresh appointments, banning government events and conferences in 5-star hotels and asking government officials to fly economy class.

Issuing a circular in this regard Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey made it clear to the departmental heads that no new posts would be sanctioned in the near future except for the medical and police departments.

The UP government has also decided to dissolve posts with minimum utility and those deployed on such posts would be moved to other departments.

The subordinate staff for temporary positions like advisors, chairpersons, members of different boards would not be appointed. Surplus or outsourced staff will be deployed to fulfil these responsibilities.

No new appointments of regular Class IV employees will be done and all the subordinate technical responsibilities will be carried out through outsourcing.

Seeking strict compliance, Pandey instructed officers and departmental heads not to purchase new vehicles, while senior government officials have been asked to fly by economy class. It has also instructed officials to do away with redecoration of offices during the change of departmental heads.

Government departments, public undertakings and authorities have been barred from opening new guest houses. Except for district headquarters and divisions, no new office buildings will be constructed.

Departments have been asked to hold events and conferences in government accommodations.

Even dead projects may be shelved after an analysis by respective departments. Those supervising the central and state projects would be given TA, DA, HRA, LTC and health benefits according to approved rates.

In a bid to curb stationary expenditure, the government has decided to use e-mails, video conferencing, and other electronic means for communication among various departments.

Moreover, in the coming New Year, the government will do away with the practice of giving calendars, diaries and other gifts to staff.

Plans are afoot to prevent the infamous 'March loot.' Many government departments are known to spend most part of the money allocated to them at the end of the financial year in the month of February and March. The pressure of finishing the allocated budget often results in spending on things which are not required, and this tendency is dubbed as 'March-loot.'