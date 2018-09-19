VVIP Chopper scam: No UAE court order to extradite Christian Michel to India, say sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no order by any UAE court to extradite Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland deal, to India, it is learnt.

According to available details here, the UAE government posed a question to a Dubai court whether a British national can be extradited to a third country and on September 2, the court gave an opinion on the query.

It is learnt that there was no court order on extradition of Michel to India as reported. There have been reports that a Dubai court had ordered extradition of Michel to India.

The external affairs ministry had asked its embassy in the UAE to find out all the details relating to the issue.

Government sources said India has not received any official communication from authorities in the UAE relating to extradition of Michel.

He is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Both the agencies have notified an Interpol red corner notice against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant.