Home Nation

VVIP Chopper scam: No UAE court order to extradite Christian Michel to India, say sources

It is learnt that there was no court order on extradition of Michel to India as reported. There have been reports that a Dubai court had ordered extradition of Michel to India.

Published: 19th September 2018 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of the the AgustaWestland helicopter.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no order by any UAE court to extradite Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland deal, to India, it is learnt.

According to available details here, the UAE government posed a question to a Dubai court whether a British national can be extradited to a third country and on September 2, the court gave an opinion on the query.

It is learnt that there was no court order on extradition of Michel to India as reported. There have been reports that a Dubai court had ordered extradition of Michel to India.

The external affairs ministry had asked its embassy in the UAE to find out all the details relating to the issue.

Government sources said India has not received any official communication from authorities in the UAE relating to extradition of Michel.

He is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Both the agencies have notified an Interpol red corner notice against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Christian Michel UAE VVIP chopper scam Agusta Westland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju