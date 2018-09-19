Yogi's austerity measures: UP Officials to fly economy class, no more five-star hotel conferences

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a bid to replenish the coffers by cutting down on state expenditure in the current fiscal, Yogi Adityanath government has unveiled a slew of austerity measures putting a freeze on fresh appointments, banning government events and conferences in 5-star hotels and asking government officials to fly in economy class. The move was imperative to keep the financial deficit under control.

Issuing a circular in this regard on late Tuesday night, Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey made it clear to the departmental heads that no new posts would be sanctioned in near future except medical and police departments. Moreover, the state government has also decided to dissolve the posts with minimum utility. Those deployed on such posts would be adjusted in other departments.

The subordinate staff for temporary positions like advisors, chairpersons, members of different boards would not be appointed. Surplus or outsourced staff will be deployed to fulfil these responsibilities. No new appointments of regular Class IV employees will be done and all the subordinate technical responsibilities will be carried out through outsourcing.

Seeking strict compliance of the circular, the Chief Secretary instructed the officers and departmental heads not to go for the purchase of new vehicles. Senior government officials have been asked to travel in economy class in fights. It has also instructed officials to do away with decoration of offices during the change of departmental heads. The departments, public undertakings and Authorities have been barred from opening new guest houses. Except district headquarters and divisions, no new office buildings will be constructed.

Departments have been asked to avoid organising events and conferences in five-star hotels. They have been directed to hold their events in government accommodations. Even the dead projects may be shelved after an analysis by respective departments. Those supervising the central and state projects would be given TA, DA, HRA, LTC and health benefits according to approved rates.

However, the education department has been asked to strictly maintain teacher-student ratio in schools. The department has also been directed to transfer teachers from schools with surplus staff to those facing teaching staff scarcity.

In a bid to cut down the expenditure on stationary, the state government has decided to use e-mails, video conferencing, and other electronic means for communication among various departments. Moreover, in the coming new year, the government will do away with the practice of giving new calendars, diaries and other gifts by various departments to their staff.

Plans are afoot to prevent the infamous 'March loot.' Many government departments are known to spend most part of the money allocated to them at the end of the financial year in the month of February and March. The pressure of spending the allocated budget often results in spending on those things which are not required, and this tendency is dubbed as 'March-loot.' According to the chief secretary, after the new orders only essential things will be purchased in these two months, which will help in curbing unnecessary expenditure.