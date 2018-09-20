BSP supremo Mayawati announces first list of 22 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

By UNI

LUCKNOW: In a major setback to the union opposition 'Mahagathbandhan', Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday announced 22 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, slated by the end of this year.

Notably, BSP president Mayawati on Sunday last had said that no pre-poll alliance is possible, if they do not get respectable seats in the Mahagathbandan.

The first list of 22 candidates was released jointly by party's national general secretary and in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Ram Achal Rajbhar and MP state president Pradeep Ahirwar.

They said that the announcement was made on the approval of the names from party president Mayawati.

The party has given candidates which are spread out in 14 districts with highest from four seats of Rewa and 3 seats of Satna districts. Both the districts are adjoining to UP state.

While in most of the districts , BSP has named candidates on one Assembly segment but in Damoha and Morena it was two each. MP Assembly has a strength of 230 members.