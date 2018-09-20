BSP supremo Mayawati joins hand with Janta Congress for Chhattisgarh assembly polls, names Ajit Jogi CM candidate

By Online Desk

In a major setback to Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today declared a pre-poll alliance with Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Addressing the press, Mayawati said that BSP will fight on 35 seats and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) will contest on 55 seats.

JCC chief Ajit Jogi has served as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh for a brief period from 2000 to 2003. The Chhattisgarh Assembly has 90 seats and the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll dates.