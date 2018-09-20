Home Nation

Can have alliance with Congress, not Sharad Pawar-led NCP: Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar announced earlier this week that his party, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, would join hands with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bharip Bahujan Maha Sangh leader Prakash Ambedkar. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar said on Thursday that he is open to alliance with the Congress but not with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), claiming that the Sharad Pawar-led party is not "secular".

Ambedkar announced earlier this week that his party, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, would join hands with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in the coming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

"I have joined hands with the AIMIM and now kept the doors open for a tie-up with Congress. But I am not comfortable with the NCP, as its Lok Sabha member from Satara talks in favour of Sambhaji Bhide," Ambedkar said, speaking to the media here.

Bhide, a pro-Hindutva leader, is facing a police case for allegedly inciting violence at Koregaon Bhima near Pune in January this year.

NCP's Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale has been vocal about his support to Bhide.

"We are ready to forge alliance with Congress even on the last day for submission of nominations for elections," Ambedkar said.

Asked further about his reservations about the Sharad Pawar-led party, Ambedkar said, "Congress should assure us that NCP will not align with the BJP, then we will decide.

"Pawar himself is a secular leader but his party is not," he said.

"After the 2014 (Maharashtra) Assembly elections, Shiv Sena was not keen on extending support to the BJP. But because of pressure from his MLAs, Pawar supported the BJP for a month. Therefore we cannot join hands with the NCP," Ambedkar said.

Commenting on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statements during his lecture-series in Delhi, the Dalit leader termed them as an attempt to mislead voters.

"These statements are a distraction and an attempt to portray that RSS is changing. It is trickery and nothing else," he said.

Former RSS supremo M S Golwalkar's book "We or Our Nationhood Defined" is "as good as Gospel" for the Sangh, Ambedkar said.

"The thoughts and ideas propagated in the book are not acceptable to us," he said.

"The RSS has no regard for the Constitution. The book upholds the idea that Hinduism will remain the primary religion at the national level and other religions will remain secondary," Ambedkar claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakash Ambedkar Congress Sharad Pawar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina