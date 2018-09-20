Congress demands high-level inquiry into death of Air Force pilot from Himachal Pradesh

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Congress on Thursday demanded a detailed probe into the death of Kartik Thakur, a pilot in the Air Force, who belonged to Lahla village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement issued here, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to write to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to order a high-level inquiry into the pilot's death.

Kartik (23) was posted at Hyderabad and had gone to Kolkata for training where he died in an accident, an official had earlier said.

He became a pilot three years ago after clearing his Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, Sukhu said, adding that the people here want to know the exact cause of his death.