Home Nation

Congressmen have forgotten democracy's decorum: Shivraj Singh

Congress leaders have jettisoned democratic values and traditions after being out of power for the last many years in the state, he told the media.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By IANS

BALAGHAT: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday accused Congressmen of forgetting the decorum and code of conduct expected in a democracy.

Every political party has the right to put across its views in a democratic way, but the Congress leaders have jettisoned democratic values and traditions after being out of power for the last many years in the state, he told the media here.

On September 17, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chouhan, accusing the latter of following in the Centre's footsteps and making "hollow promises that he hadn't kept".

The Congress leader had compared Chouhan with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who, he said, was known as a run-making machine. "There is a similar kind of a machine in Madhya Pradesh... Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It churns out promises, hollow promises," Gandhi said at a party meeting.

At last count, the Congress President claimed, Chouhan had made 21,000 announcements and promises. 

Chouhan said: "There is a tradition of maintaining dignity in politics. But Congress leaders are using words which are deplorable. They are taking politics down to personal vendetta." 

As for Gandhi, the BJP leader said that he repeated in Bhopal what all he did in Parliament and failed to put across his views to the public in a positive way.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina