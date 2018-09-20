Congressmen have forgotten democracy's decorum: Shivraj Singh

By IANS

BALAGHAT: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday accused Congressmen of forgetting the decorum and code of conduct expected in a democracy.



Every political party has the right to put across its views in a democratic way, but the Congress leaders have jettisoned democratic values and traditions after being out of power for the last many years in the state, he told the media here.



On September 17, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chouhan, accusing the latter of following in the Centre's footsteps and making "hollow promises that he hadn't kept".



The Congress leader had compared Chouhan with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who, he said, was known as a run-making machine. "There is a similar kind of a machine in Madhya Pradesh... Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It churns out promises, hollow promises," Gandhi said at a party meeting.



At last count, the Congress President claimed, Chouhan had made 21,000 announcements and promises.



Chouhan said: "There is a tradition of maintaining dignity in politics. But Congress leaders are using words which are deplorable. They are taking politics down to personal vendetta."



As for Gandhi, the BJP leader said that he repeated in Bhopal what all he did in Parliament and failed to put across his views to the public in a positive way.