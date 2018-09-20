CPI(M) opposes triple talaq ordinance, says it's 'undemocratic'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI (M) Thursday termed the ordinance on triple talaq as an "undemocratic step", saying it cannot be accepted and Parliament should adopt a revised legislation.

The party said the BJP has brought out the ordinance so as to serve its political interests.

The CPI (M) Politburo said the ordinance promulgated by the government is "uncalled for" and is motivated by considerations other than that of the welfare of Muslim women.

"The triple talaq bill is pending in the Rajya Sabha and requires a full discussion including reference to a select committee. The ordinance is an undemocratic step bypassing Parliament," an official statement of the party said.

"The ordinance on triple talaq promulgated by the Centre is uncalled for and motivated by considerations other than that of the welfare of Muslim women. The triple talaq Bill is pending in the Rajya Sabha and requires a full discussion including reference to a select committee," tweeted Sitaram Yachury, the party's general secretary.

The triple talaq form of divorce has already been declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

The party added that legislation regarding this has made a civil wrong into a criminal offence with the prescription of maximum three years punishment.

Terming the ordinance as an ill-conceived measure, the party said it will not be of help to the affected women.

It stressed for rectification of the bill, which according to the party has other flaws.