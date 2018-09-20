Five juveniles escape remand home in Bihar after shooting dead caretaker, fellow inmate

By PTI

PURENA: At least five juvenile prisoners escaped from a remand home here on Wednesday after killing the caretaker and a fellow inmate, police said.

The caretaker, Vijendra Kumar, and an inmate Saroj Kumar were shot dead while two other juvenile prisoners, Gaurav Sahni and Rohit Kumar, were injured as gunshots were fired by a group of boys lodged inside the remand home who opened the gate and fled the spot after the attack, Superintedent of Police Vishal Sharma said.

According to remand home's guard Suraj Kumar the group of five juvenile prisoners escaped from the remand home soon after the incident.

It was being investigated as to how the inmates got access to a firearm, the SP said, adding that efforts were on to trace them.

The injured inmates have been admitted to hospital.