Honour killing: 26-year-old man killed in Uttar Pradesh village for inter-caste marriage

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: In a suspected case of honour killing, a government official was found murdered in a forest at Kutba village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Sharma, who reportedly used to work as a data operator in the office of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), they said.

READ| We are all responsible for the intolerance against inter-caste marriages

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's wife Sonia, the 26-year-old man visited his in-laws house on September 18 and was missing since then.

A case was registered against the woman's four family members, including her two brothers, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said.

Manoj and Sonia belonged to different castes and had married against the wishes of the woman's family, he said. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village to avoid any untoward incident, Yadav said.