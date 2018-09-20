India agrees to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's proposal for foreign ministers meet

By Online Desk

India has agreed to Pakistan's proposal for a meeting between the two external affairs ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Talking to reporters, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed the request of the Pakistani side and said that a meeting between Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi will take place on the sidelines of the UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time.

This however, does not indicate any change in India's policy towards Pakistan, the MEA spokesperson added.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to 'Modi Sahab' seeking resumption of Indo-Pak peace talks

Kumar said the meeting is taking place on Pakistan's request.

He said the date for the meeting was being finalised by the permanent missions of the two countries in New York.

Responding to a question, Kumar said the agenda for the meeting has not been finalised.

He said Swaraj will also participate in the SAARC foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The first day of the high-level UNGA debate will begin on September 25 and will last for nine working days.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's newly elected PM Imran Khan had writter an a letter to Prime minister Narendra Modi proposing a meeting between foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pak counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the last week of September.

"I wish to propose a meeting between Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the External Affairs Minister, Ms Sushma Swaraj, before the informal meeting of the SAARC Foreign Ministers at the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York," the Prime Minister wrote.

"Pakistan remains ready to discuss terrorism", Khan wrote.

(with inputs from PTI)