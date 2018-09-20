Jharkhand Urban Development Minister protests against arrests over communal clashes

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Urban Development Minister CP Singh on Wednesday launched a dharna at Kotwali Police Station in Ranchi to protest against the arrest of five persons of the majority community over communal clashes.

“I will not tolerate injustice and whoever is responsible for the incident must be brought forward. Police is putting innocent people behind bars in the name of action and it will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested five persons after clashes broke out between two communities near Pahadi temple.

Members from the majority community had on Tuesday accused the minority community of the area of desecrating the prayer site.

The issue was, however, resolved following police intervention. But on Wednesday, members of the two communities once again clashed and pelted stones at each other.

Singh further said that he will not leave until the detained persons were released. He said the police should have tried to resolve the matter instead of taking action against “innocent people. He also alleged that the police had been targeting people of the majority community.

“Some people including policemen and media persons were injured in the stone-pelting incident. Extra forces have been deployed and Section 144 imposed in the area,” said City SP Aman Kumar.

