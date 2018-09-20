Home Nation

Jharkhand Urban Development Minister protests against arrests over communal clashes

Members from the majority community had on Tuesday accused the minority community of the area of desecrating the prayer site.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Urban Development Minister CP Singh on Wednesday launched a dharna at Kotwali Police Station in Ranchi to protest against the arrest of five persons of the majority community over communal clashes.

“I will not tolerate injustice and whoever is responsible for the incident must be brought forward. Police is putting innocent people behind bars in the name of action and it will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested five persons after clashes broke out between two communities near Pahadi temple.

Members from the majority community had on Tuesday accused the minority community of the area of desecrating the prayer site.

The issue was, however, resolved following police intervention. But on Wednesday, members of the two communities once again clashed and pelted stones at each other.

Singh further said that he will not leave until the detained persons were released. He said the police should have tried to resolve the matter instead of taking action against “innocent people. He also alleged that the police had been targeting people of the majority community. 

“Some people including policemen and media persons were injured in the stone-pelting incident. Extra forces have been deployed and Section 144 imposed in the area,” said City SP Aman Kumar.

(With inputs from IANS) 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina