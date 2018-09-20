Mullappally Ramachandran appointed KPCC president

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mullappally Ramachandran has been appointed KPCC president. An All India Congress Committee statement issued by general secretary Ashok Gehlot said party president Rahul Gandhi made the appointment with immediate effect.

K Sudhakaran, M I Shanawaz and Kodikunnil Suresh have been appointed working presidents. K Muraleedharan has been made chairman of the state campaign committee.

A decision has also been taken to make Benny Behanan the UDF convener. However, the announcement will be made later. Mullappally said it was an opportunity to strengthen the party. “I’ll make the party fight against the poorly performing CPM-led LDF Government in the state,” he told Express in Thiruvananthapuram.