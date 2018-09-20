Home Nation

No precipitative action should be taken on Salem-Chennai highway project: HC

'We have made a very pointed observation in several of our earlier orders that nothing should be precipitated by the state government or its officials,' the bench said.

Published: 20th September 2018 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a highway used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court today made it clear that no precipitative action shall be initiated by the authorities on land acquisition for the proposed Salem-Chennai green corridor highway project.

A division bench comprising Justices T S Sivagnanam and Bhavani Subbaroyan issued the directive during the resumed hearing of a batch of petitions from landowners and public interest litigation pleas against the eight-lane project.

It was responding after counsel for one of the petitioners asserted that four people, who were assisting the public in submitting written objections over the land acquisition, had been arrested.

"We have made a very pointed observation in several of our earlier orders that nothing should be precipitated by the state government or its officials," the bench said.

It also directed the Government Pleader to issue necessary instructions to the officers more particularly those in the field level not to precipitate any problem further, saying the court would view very seriously any such action.

On concerns over the impact of the project on wildlife, state Advocate General Vijay Narayan said clearance had been granted by the Forest department strictly in accordance with the procedure and with the available technology.

The bird sanctuaries falling along the corridor were situated well beyond the eco-sensitivity distance of 10 km from the point of land acquisition, he added.

Recording the submissions, the bench posted the matter to September 24.

The court had on August 21 restrained the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government from dispossessing people of their lands to be acquired for the project, which has run into opposition from some quarters, including a section of farmers, till further orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Salem highway project Highway project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina