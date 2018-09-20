Home Nation

NSA provisions withdrawn against Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad: UP government to Supreme Court

Azad had challenged the invocation of the stringent provisions of NSA against him on several grounds.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

chandrasekhar_azad_-_bhim_army

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The charges under the National Security Act (NSA) have been withdrawn against Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested in connection with the 2017 Saharanpur violence, Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court Thursday.

Azad alias Ravan, who was granted bail on September 14, was in jail since June 2017 for his alleged role in the Saharanpur riots and the NSA provisions were invoked against him almost six months after his arrest.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submissions of Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Advocate General of the UP government, that the NSA provisions have been withdrawn against the 'Dalit' leader, and disposed of his plea saying it has now become "infructuous".

Azad had challenged the invocation of the stringent provisions of NSA against him on several grounds.

Azad was arrested from Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh on June 8, 2017 by a Special Task Force (STF) team of the Uttar Pradesh police.

In the incident that occured on May 25 last year, members of two castes had clashed at the Shabbeerpur village in the Saharanpur district of UP after a dispute arose over loud music being played during a Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession.

One man was killed and around 25 houses were burnt in the subsequent inter-caste clashes. Chandrashekhar was then arrested and booked under the NSA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrashekhar Azad Bhim Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina