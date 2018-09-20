Home Nation

One killed, four injured in 'police firing' at Bengal school

Daribhit High School students were protesting against the appointment of an Urdu teacher at their school stating that they did not need him and instead demanded teachers for other subjects.

Published: 20th September 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

Representational image

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: One student was killed and four others were injured after police allegedly opened fire on students at a school during a protest against the appointment of an Urdu teacher, at Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Thursday afternoon. Three policemen were also injured in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Sarkar. He succumbed to his injuries after being brought to Islampur sub-divisional hospital. The other injured are under treatment. The students of Daribhit High School near Islampur were protesting against the appointment of an Urdu teacher at their school since Tuesday stating that they did not need the Urdu teacher and instead demanded teachers for other subjects.

A verbal agreement was also reached between the students, local villagers and administration on Wednesday after the local Block Development Officer (BDO) reached the area and promised that the Urdu teacher won't be appointed, sources revealed. However, the Urdu teacher was seen at the school on Thursday morning which sparked off protests and students blocked the entrance to the school.

Following this, police cordoned off the area, sources revealed.

While the police claimed that the protesting students attacked the cops following which they lathicharged and lobbed tear-gas shells to break the protests, students claimed that police fired on them unprovoked. "We were holding a blockade at the entrance of the school protesting against Urdu teacher appointment but police suddenly opened fire on us. They even manhandled and verbally abused the women," a student said.

However, Islampur MLA Kanhaiyalal Agarwal said that police told him that they did not open fire on the protesting students. "I have seen the dead body and he was hit at the back. But local police station SHO told me that police did not open fire. Everything will be clear only after post-mortem," he said.

Police officials could not be reached for a comment. On the other hand, BJP has promised to widen the agitation. "The incident shows how police are acting at the behest of the ruling party. Implications of this incident will be felt across the district," district BJP President Shankar Chakraborty said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
police firing Bengal school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina