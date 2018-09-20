Home Nation

Patna: Principal, accountant arrested for raping Class V student

The survivor revealed that she was sexually exploited by the principal and the clerk following which her parents filed a complaint in the matter.

Published: 20th September 2018

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: The principal of a private school in Patna and one his employees were arrested for raping a girl for about three months.

Principal Raj Singhania, 28, and accountant Abhishek Kumar, 26 had also been allegedly filming the crime with their mobile phones and threatening the 12-year-old girl of dire consequences, if she informed anyone about it.

The matter came to light after the girl complained of frequent abdominal pain and also bouts of vomiting. Her parents took her for a medical checkup, which revealed that she was pregnant, the police said.

"The two accused were arrested after a written complaint lodged by the girl's parents. We have recommended this case for speedy trial," Patna SSP Manu Maharaj said. The duo is booked under the Pocso Act.

Police officials investigating the case said Singhania, who is also the school's owner, would often call the girl to his chamber on the pretext of checking her homework and handwriting. "After the accountant learnt about it, he also started sexually abusing the girl. He also made video clips. Then, the duo jointly continued the crime," said a police officer.

The school, which had about 90 students up to Class V, was shut down following the arrests.

In July, two incidents of gang rape inside school premises had come to light in Bihar. A Class 10 girl student of a private school in Saran was raped by 15 students and three teachers for seven months. Another girl of a government school in West Champaran was gang-raped by 11 students, including one of her seniors. All the accused were later arrested.

