Home Nation

Political row erupts over event to promote cops in Rajasthan 

Targeting Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the Congress has claimed that the programme was a mere PR exercise to appease government employees with taxpayers’ money.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan government’s programme to felicitate over 6,000 constables recently promoted to head constables has ignited a new political row.

The event organised at Rajasthan Police Academy on Wednesday had the police department arrange free accommodation and food for the invited head constables and their two family members — 18,000 people— from September 18 -20.While constables were earlier required to complete a cadre course to become eligible for promotions, the state government had recently ruled that police personnel be moved to higher positions on the basis of their seniority.

All the constables who were handed promotions at the event were said to have completed 18 years in service.

Targeting Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the Congress has claimed that the programme was a mere PR exercise to appease government employees with taxpayers’ money in the run-up to the Assembly elections in the state. 

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary DB Gupta, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that Raje’s programmes amounted to “misusing government machinery” in order to help the BJP gain traction ahead of the Assembly election.

“Such promotions should be granted after constables have completed their cadre course, but the government is in a hurry. It wants to gain political mileage for the electoral battle ahead,” said Gehlot.

A public interest litigation was also filed in the High Court by city-based advocate Pramod Singh over the misuse of funds on the event with a view to woo the police personnel before elections. The court had given relief to the government to conduct the programme on the condition that the expenses incurred for the event would have to be submitted before the court.

This is the third such event organised in the last few weeks by the Raje government. Sanitation workers were felicitated in a grand ceremony earlier this month and then teachers, appointed during Raje’s tenure, were felicitated on Teacher’s Day.

The government, however, sees nothing wrong with the decision.

“The promotions have been done for the good of the people. It was a part of the budget announcement, and govt believes in fulfilling what it promised”, BJP spokesperson, Rajendra Rathore said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina