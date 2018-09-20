Home Nation

Ram temple will defuse tension: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

On inter-caste marriages, Bhagwat said the RSS is completely in its favour.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks on the last day at the event titled 'Future of Bharat An RSS perspective' in New Delhi Wednesday Sept 19 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Describing Lord Ram as “Imam-e-Hind”, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday pushed for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest, claiming it will help end tension between Hindus and Muslims. 

“It should have happened by now. The construction of a grand Ram temple will help end a major reason for tension between Hindus and Muslims, and if the temple is built in a harmonious way, then there will be no more pointing of fingers at Muslims,” he said on the last day of the three-day RSS conclave here. 

Bhagwat also pitched for cow protection but criticised lynchings in the name of cow vigilantism. 

On inter-caste marriages, Bhagwat said the RSS is completely in its favour. He also said that the LGBT community should not be isolated as they were also part of society.

Bhagwat, however, was against people exercising the none of the above (NOTA) option at the hustings. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina