Ram temple will defuse tension: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Describing Lord Ram as “Imam-e-Hind”, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday pushed for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest, claiming it will help end tension between Hindus and Muslims.

“It should have happened by now. The construction of a grand Ram temple will help end a major reason for tension between Hindus and Muslims, and if the temple is built in a harmonious way, then there will be no more pointing of fingers at Muslims,” he said on the last day of the three-day RSS conclave here.

Bhagwat also pitched for cow protection but criticised lynchings in the name of cow vigilantism.

On inter-caste marriages, Bhagwat said the RSS is completely in its favour. He also said that the LGBT community should not be isolated as they were also part of society.

Bhagwat, however, was against people exercising the none of the above (NOTA) option at the hustings.