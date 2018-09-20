Shivpal Yadav's move to part ways will hit party's Lok Sabha prospects: SP MP Tej Pratap

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While Mainpuri SP MP Tej Pratap Singh, the third generation politician of the Yadav family and great-grandnephew of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has admitted candidly that the breaking away of Shivpal Yadav from the party would hurt its prospects in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, former SP leader and unattached RS member Amar Singh fired a fresh salvo at Akhilesh Yadav saying that SP chief knew only to sting.

After a lull of a month and the silence of SP leadership over Shivpal's move, this is the first time that a key member of the Yadav clan has spoken about the reignited battle in the family. Shivpal had floated his Samajwadi Secular morcha last month and announced to contest all 80 seats of the state.

Tej Pratap, who is also the son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said: "When a party disintegrates and a new one is formed after breaking away from the original, it definitely leaves an adverse impact. However, much will depend on candidates."

He claimed that Shivpal's move would serve a dent to SP vote bank. On the other, taking another jibe on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, former SP leader Amar Singh said on Thursday that it was in the latter's nature to sting.

"Akhilesh ka swabhav hai dank marana (It is in the nature of Akhilesh to sting)," Amar told reporters at a function at TD College in Jaunpur.He said that he had gone to Australia for Akhilesh's admission and supported him to elevate his political stature. "Aisa koi saga nahi jisko Akhilesh ne thaga nahi (Akhilesh deceived all his kin)," he added.

However, the former SP leader refused to comment on the fresh spell of feud in SP family, saying he shouldn't be asked about the chapters of his life which he had torn off. He called Ram Gopal Yadav a villain in Yadav family drama and also strongly criticised SP leader Azam Khan.

He summed up the present scenario in SP by rendering: "Ram Chandra kah gaye Siya se, aisa Kalyug ayega, beta Akhilesh raj karega, budha Mulayam jungle jayega (In Kaliyug, son Akhilesh will rule while father Mulayam will face exile)".