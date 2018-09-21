Home Nation

80 Manipur University students arrested for preventing Vice Chancellor from taking charge

The police action triggered massive protests by the students leading to scuffles that prompted the police to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Published: 21st September 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only

By IANS

IMPHAL: Eighty students and six professors of the Manipur University were arrested after police stormed the boys hostel early on Friday following a complaint by the Vice Chancellor's office, officials said.

According to Inspectors General of Police S. Kailun and Clay Khongsai, the police entered the campus right after midnight on the basis of a complaint by Vice Chancellor in-charge K. Yugindro saying that on Thursday he was prevented from taking charge.

The police action triggered massive protests by the students leading to scuffles that prompted the police to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Amar Yunan, a professor, said some students sustained injuries and were bleeding.

Manipur University has been gripped by unrest for the last three months or so as students and teachers demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor A.P. Pandey.

The university was shut for 85 days. Normalcy returned earlier in September when a fact-finding committee was set up to look into the charges against Pandey, who has been accused of being involved in financial and administrative irregularities.

Pandey, who has denied the charges, was suspended on September 17.

Vice Chancellor in-charge Yugindro took charge on Friday after he was forced to resign on Thursday by some teachers and students.

Internet services have been suspended in Manipur for the next five days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manipur University Manipur University students arrested manipur university vice chancellor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro