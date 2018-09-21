Home Nation

CBSE Topper rape case: Maha Panchayat to go on indefinite dharna demanding arrest of accused

A Maha Panchayat was held in Rewari today in which villagers from the area participated and lashed out at the state government and Haryana police for failing to nab two of the three main accused.

Published: 21st September 2018 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rape
By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Maha Panchayat of 51 villages today decided to go on an indefinite dharna from September 24 demanding the arrest of the other two main accused in the rape case of the CBSE topper

A Maha Panchayat was held in Rewari today in which villagers from the area participated and lashed out at the state government and Haryana police for failing to nab two of the three main accused in the case.

Under the leadership of the Sarpanch of the Garhi Bala village Hansraj, the Maha Panchayat formed a 'Jan Sangharsh committee'. The formation of this team was done to ensure that the Rewari gang-rape victim and her family get the justice they deserve.

The maha panchayat also decided on October 1 more than 5,000 people will give a dharna in Kosli, If the accused are not tracked and arrested by the police soon.

They also demanded that the accused should be hanged for this crime and no mercy should be shown to them.

President of the Kosli bar association, Dushyant Yadav said that no lawyer in the state of Haryana will represent any of the accused in the case.

The main accused Nishu was today sent to four days of police custody, while Dr Sanjeev and Deen Dayal have been sent to fourteen days judicial custody by a court in Kanina.

In another twist to the events, the wife of army personnel Pankaj, one of the main accused in the Rewari gang rape case has left their village deciding to never return and wants their marriage annulled. Pankaj's sister appealed his brother to surrender. The trio had drugged and gang-raped the 19-year-old girl when she was on her way to a coaching centre at Kanina in Mahendragarh district on September 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rewari gang rape Haryana gang rape CBSE topper gang rape Gang rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
BENGALURU: Muharram is one of the four sacred months for Muslims, when Imam Hussain Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad got killed. (Photo | Pushkar V/ EPS)
Why Muslims Mourn on The Day of Ashura: Scenes across Indian states
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League