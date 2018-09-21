CBSE Topper rape case: Maha Panchayat to go on indefinite dharna demanding arrest of accused

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Maha Panchayat of 51 villages today decided to go on an indefinite dharna from September 24 demanding the arrest of the other two main accused in the rape case of the CBSE topper

A Maha Panchayat was held in Rewari today in which villagers from the area participated and lashed out at the state government and Haryana police for failing to nab two of the three main accused in the case.

Under the leadership of the Sarpanch of the Garhi Bala village Hansraj, the Maha Panchayat formed a 'Jan Sangharsh committee'. The formation of this team was done to ensure that the Rewari gang-rape victim and her family get the justice they deserve.

The maha panchayat also decided on October 1 more than 5,000 people will give a dharna in Kosli, If the accused are not tracked and arrested by the police soon.

They also demanded that the accused should be hanged for this crime and no mercy should be shown to them.

President of the Kosli bar association, Dushyant Yadav said that no lawyer in the state of Haryana will represent any of the accused in the case.

The main accused Nishu was today sent to four days of police custody, while Dr Sanjeev and Deen Dayal have been sent to fourteen days judicial custody by a court in Kanina.

In another twist to the events, the wife of army personnel Pankaj, one of the main accused in the Rewari gang rape case has left their village deciding to never return and wants their marriage annulled. Pankaj's sister appealed his brother to surrender. The trio had drugged and gang-raped the 19-year-old girl when she was on her way to a coaching centre at Kanina in Mahendragarh district on September 12.