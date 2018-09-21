Home Nation

Centre's muscular policy not working in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

The bodies of three policemen were found in an orchard in Shopian, hours after they were abducted from their homes in the early hours of the morning.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said the abduction and killing of three policemen in Shopian district is proof that the Centre's muscular policy is not working in the state and dialogue seems a "distant dream for now".

The bodies of three policemen were found in an orchard in Shopian, hours after they were abducted from their homes in the early hours of the morning.

Clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre's muscular policy is not working at all.

Dialogue, the only way forward, seems to be a distant dream for now, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets.

Outrage, shock & (and) condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines.

Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims, the PDP president added.

The slain policemen have been identified as Nissar Ahmad, Firdous Ahmad Kuchay and Kuldeep Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Shopian district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro