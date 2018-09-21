Chidambaram takes dig over India-Pakistan meet at United Nations

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at the government for agreeing to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.

"Monday-No talks, says MoS Defence, Tuesday-No talks, says HM, Wednesday-No Talks, says Defence Minister, Thursday-FMs will meet says MEA. That is a lesson on 'How to make foreign policy?'," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

His attack came after the MEA announced that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of UNGA session that begins later this month.

This would be the first such high-level interaction between the neighbours after three years. However, the government has said that the coming meeting was not resumption of the dialogue process between both the countries.