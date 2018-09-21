Congress calls Modi government's Pakistan policy 'oxymoron', asks it to go

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Lambasting the Modi government's Pakistan policy and its "mishandling" of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting return of terrorism to the Valley, the Congress on Friday said the government had lost its right to continue.

Pointing to killing and abductions of security personnel and civilians in Kashmir as well as repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the party questioned the Modi government's silence that was resulting in "paranoia" among the security forces.

"It is laughable to talk about the government's Pakistan policy. It sounds like an oxymoron because there is no Pakistan policy which we can point to.

"The policy Modi government is pursuing is, no policy, it is knee-jerk, episodic, momentary, transient and depends on the mood of the moment," said Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

"Recently, for the first time in the last 70 years, Russia and Pakistan have conducted a joint military exercise. Russia is also selling MI-35 helicopters to Pakistan under a defence cooperation pact," he said.

Singhvi's remarks came as India called off the proposed foreign minister-level meeting with Pakistan saying Islamabad's "evil agenda" stood exposed.

Accusing the Modi government of using Jammu and Kashmir as a "laboratory experiment", Singhvi said there were apprehensions of terrorism making a comeback to the mainstream.

"It is shocking that 404 jawans (troopers) have been killed and 256 civilians died since the Modi government came to power. There has been a 500 per cent increase in ceasefire violations (by Pakistan).

"We spent 10 years bringing people into the mainstream but now they have been left midstream. Today one can feel that terrorism is being brought into mainstream in the state," he said.

Singhvi pointed to several Special Police Officers (SPOs) and cops resigning in the last 24 hours in the midst of threats from militants.

"We have three more policemen abducted and 10 policemen resigning. If this doesn't shake the government, what will? And we have hollow explanation from the Home Ministry saying the resignation is not out of fear. The home ministry wants to believe that police men are joyously resigning.

"The same state of Jammu and Kashmir, with the same Pakistan and under the same circumstances, was progressing till this power hungry and greedy government came to power.

"This government has no moral right to continue because it is playing with the crown of India (Kashmir) and has no right to continue for a single day," added Singhvi.