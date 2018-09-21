Home Nation

Home Ministry launches sexual offenders' database, website for reporting pornographic content

In the registry, details such as photos and IDs will however be accessible only to law enforcement agencies and will help them in tracking and investigating cases of sexual offences.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry, on Thursday, launched two initiatives to tackle crimes against women and children — a national database of sexual offenders and a website to report objectionable online content related to child pornography, child sexual abuse material and sexually explicit material such as rape and gang-rape.

With the launch of the Registry of Sex Offenders, India joined the list of countries like USA, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and Trinidad & Tobago that maintain it. USA is the only country where the sex offender registry is available to the public.

Both the initiatives have come at the behest of the Union Women and Child Development Ministry.

In the registry, details such as photos and IDs will, however, be accessible only to law enforcement agencies and will help them in tracking and investigating cases of sexual offences.

The Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children portal aims to enable complainants to report cases without disclosing their identity.

“This will not only aid the victims/complainants but also help the civil society organisations and responsible citizens to anonymously report complaints pertaining to child pornography, child sexual abuse material or sexually explicit material such as rape and gang-rape,” a government statement said.

Complainants can also track objectionable content and URL to assist in the investigation and a victim or complainant can also track his or her report.

The National Crime Records Bureau has been tasked with identifying objectionable content online and taking up the matter with intermediaries for its removal.

The central database of “sexual offenders” in the country, too, will be maintained by the NCRB for regular monitoring and tracking by the state police.

“The database is accessible only to the law enforcement agencies for investigation and monitoring purpose. The database will include offenders convicted under charges of rape, gang rape, POCSO and eve teasing,” the Home Ministry said.

The database contains 4.4 lakh entries and state police have been requested to regularly update it from 2005 onwards.

The database includes name, address, photograph and fingerprint details for each entry but will not compromise privacy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 