Home Nation

JNU to celebrate 'Surgical Strike Day', says its VC Jagadesh Kumar

'Observation of the Surgical Strike Day on 29th September 2018 by Universities is a welcome move to pay our tributes to the armed forces,' Kumar said. 

Published: 21st September 2018 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

JNU campus

JNU campus (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst an uproar over an advisory issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to universities and educational institutions, urging them to celebrate September 29 as Surgical Strike Day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University's vice chancellor, Jagadesh Kumar, said the varsity would observe the day.

"Observation of "Surgical Strike Day" on 29th September 2018 by universities is a welcome move to pay our tributes to the armed forces. JNU is proud of our defence forces, as the officers who graduate from India's six major defence institutes are our alumni," Kumar tweeted earlier in the day. "JNU is very closely related to the defence forces. When our alumni go and fight for us at the borders, as a university we must recognise their contribution," he said.

Kumar's response over UGC's advisory came amid a criticism by the Opposition, according to whom, the BJP-led central government is "politicising" surgical strike.

"The UGC direction to universities to mark September 29 as 'Surgical Strike Day' is a part of the BJP's political agenda and educational institutes in West Bengal will not observe the day," TMC leader and West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Surgical Strike Day JNU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
BENGALURU: Muharram is one of the four sacred months for Muslims, when Imam Hussain Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad got killed. (Photo | Pushkar V/ EPS)
Why Muslims Mourn on The Day of Ashura: Scenes across Indian states
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League