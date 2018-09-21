Mid-air scare: Jet Airways extends full cooperation to DGCA over probe

By ANI

MUMBAI: Jet Airways has said that they are extending full cooperation to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the investigation into the matter where a Jaipur-bound flight of the airline was forced to return to Mumbai after several passengers suffered nasal and ear bleeding.

In a statement, Jet Airways spokesperson said, "Jet Airways is extending full cooperation to the DGCA for the ongoing investigation of the event. Jet Airways regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests."

Meanwhile, the spokesperson also informed that the Jet Airways would continue to offer necessary medical care and attention to the concerned guests as required.

"Five guests who were referred to a hospital for additional medical check-up accompanied by the Jet Airways' Care team have since been released, post medical examination. The airline will continue to offer necessary medical care and attention to the concerned guests as required," the statement reads.

He added, "Following the air-turn back of Jet Airways' flight 9W 697 of 20th September 2018; 144 of the 166 guests of the original flight travelled to Jaipur via an alternative flight of the airline, while 17 of them wished to travel at another point in time."

This comes after a Jaipur-bound flight was turned back to Mumbai on Wednesday after several passengers suffered ear pain and nose-bleeds, during take-off due to a loss in cabin air pressure.

Subsequently, oxygen masks were deployed for the passengers on board.

The Mumbai-Jaipur flight with 166 passengers and five crew members on board landed safely in Mumbai and all the passengers were deplaned. Of the 166 people who were on board, 30 were affected and have been given treatment.